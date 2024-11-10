SHAH ALAM, Nov 10 — Damansara MP Gobind Singh Deo will not continue as Selangor DAP chairman following the committee election today, in which he received only 675 votes, falling short of the 15 committee positions.

When approached by reporters after the announcement, he expressed confidence in the newly elected lineup.

“I wish to congratulate the new lineup of the 15 who have been today elected into the State Committee of Selangor. I would also like to thank all the delegates for placing their confidence in me for the last term and, of course, for the committee appointing me chairman.

“A lot of work has been done, and I think, looking at the list, the lineup in the current state committee, I’m very confident that it’s a good leadership and that they will be able to steer Selangor in the right direction,” he said.

Gobind added that he will assist the party when needed.

“I wish them well,” he said.

About 1,663 delegates cast their votes today in the Selangor DAP committee election at the Ideal Convention Centre here.

Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin topped the list with 1,180 votes, followed closely by Tiew Way Keng and Kinrara assemblyman Ng Sze Han with 1,155 and 1,086 votes respectively, securing their positions among the 15 elected members.

Ean Yong Hian Wah secured the 15th and final spot with 753 votes.