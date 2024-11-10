KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said that the Royal Malaysian Navy’s (RMN) submarine, KD Tun Razak, is in excellent condition and capable of operating effectively.

Mohamed Khaled, who was on a working visit to the Navy base in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on Saturday, said that he personally witnessed KD Tun Razak’s ability to dive to its maximum operating depth, during an operational observation of offshore patrol vessel (OPV) KD Selangor in the South China Sea.

He said this demonstrated the ability of the country’s submarine to operate effectively and efficiently.

“This mission was carried out by a skilled and competent crew, trained through the submarine acquisition project.

“I am confident that this submarine not only symbolises the modernisation of the RMN fleet, but also plays a crucial role in enhancing Malaysia’s image as a nation with a respected and formidable navy,” he said in a post on his Facebook page, yesterday.

According to him, the Scorpene-class submarine was acquired from France, and commissioned in 2009.

He also pledged to continue to commit to the modernisation and empowerment of strategic military assets to defend the country’s sovereignty.

Also present during the visit were Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali and Eastern Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Datuk Muhammad Ruzelme Ahmad Fahimy. — Bernama