KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — A Neta V had caught fire along a highway and it appears to have taken place in the early hours of this morning along PLUS highway.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported and the authorised distributor has issued a statement on the issue.

UtusanTV had uploaded a video of the EV fire on TikTok showing fire fighters attending to the situation.

The fire appears to have originated from the base of the vehicle which is where the high voltage battery is typically located.

Intro Synergy Sdn Bhd, the authorised distributor for Neta EVs in Malaysia, has issued a statement on the Neta V incident.

It acknowleged the incident and expressed relief that all occupants of the car are safe and unharmed.

It added that the driver of the vehicle has confirmed that all three people are fine and there were no injuries.

The statement added that the incident occurred after the Neta V had struck a debris while driving on the highway, which is then identified as a tyre fragment from a lorry.

The company said there’s no indication of any product defect or malfunction, and it appears to be an isolated incident involving a road hazard.

Intro Synergy emphasised that customer and public safety remain its highest priority, and they will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the precise cause of the fire.

The company has also deployed its technical team and are working closely with the authorities to assess the situation.

Intro Synergy says they will provide more updates on the situation as more information becomes available.

They also expressed gratitude to the authorities and first responders for their swift action and it added that Neta remains committed to maintaining the highest standards and ensuring the continued trust and confidence of their customers.

The Neta V is a five-seater EV and it was launched in Malaysia with a sub-RM100,000 price tag of RM98,900.

The rather basic EV which weighs less than 1.2 tonnes has a single 70kW (94hp) electric motor that produces 150Nm of torque. The EV has an acceleration time of 3.9 seconds to get from 0 – 50km/h, and a top speed of 120km/h.

Powering this EV is a 38.54kWh ternary lithium battery from CATL and it has an advertised NEDC-rated range of 380km on a single charge.

It has a single-phase 6.6kW AC onboard charger and it supports DC charging up to 100kW, with 30-80 per cent charge taking an estimated 30 minutes. — SoyaCincau