SHAH ALAM, Nov 10 — Kinrara assemblyman Ng Sze Han has been elected as the new Selangor DAP chairman, taking over from Gobind Singh Deo following the party’s state committee election today.

Ng, formerly the Selangor DAP State Secretary, stepped up to the leadership role after earning a spot among the top 15 elected members.

“We thank Gobind for his leadership over the past two terms. His contributions to Selangor DAP have been significant. In recent elections, we won all state and federal seats, and he managed to secure an additional exco position in the Selangor government for DAP,” Ng told reporters after the announcement.

Gobind, who led Selangor DAP in the previous term, was unable to retain a position on the committee, falling short of the votes needed to rank among the elected members.

Earlier, Gobind expressed confidence in the new team and pledged his support for the party.

Klang MP Ganabatirau Veraman, formerly Vice Chairman, was elected as the Deputy Chairman. Former Seri Kembangan assemblyman Ean Yong Hian Wah, who previously served as Deputy Chairman, now holds the role of Vice Chairman, along with Sekinchan assemblyman Ng Suee Lim.

Several familiar faces retained key roles among them Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin, who topped the election rankings, now serves as state secretary, while Bandar Utama assemblyman Jamaliah Jamaluddin has moved up from a committee role to become state treasurer.

Tony Leong Tuck Chee has been appointed assistant state secretary, with Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran continuing as assistant treasurer.

Newcomers include Subang Jaya assemblyman Michelle Ng Mei Sze and Lee Fu Haw, who secured places among the top 15 and joined the committee.

Seri Kembangan assemblyman Wong Siew Ki, formerly a committee member, is now the state publicity secretary, with Teh Hoong Keat as the assistant publicity secretary.

Notably absent from the lineup are former committee members Ong Kian Ming, Edry Faizal Bin Eddy Yusof, Lau Weng San, and Yugarajah Palanisamy.

Approximately 1,663 delegates voted in today’s election, setting up the new leadership to guide Selangor DAP through the 2024-2027 term.

Ean secured the 15th and final spot with 753 votes.