SHAH ALAM, Nov 10 — The Selangor DAP has lots of budding political talents, the ruling party’s secretary-general Anthony Loke said today.

He hinted that the DAP central leadership might move some of them outstation for the next general election due to the limited number of federal seats allocated to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) component party.

“We are not pushing out anyone, but there is a natural process. Some leaders, after acertain age, they have to choose to retire, to pass the baton to younger leadersand the good thing about us right now is that we are seeing a lot of young blood in the party. Especially here in Selangor, there are a lot of talents in Selangor.

“There are so many good candidates but the number of parliamentary seats is just limited,” he said in a press conference after opening the Selangor DAP Convention 2024 at the Ideal Convention Centre here.

He added that Selangor DAP can easily place 10 candidates in the general election, but only four are up for grabs.

The DAP currently holds four parliamentary seats in Selangor: Bangi, Damansara, Puchong and Klang.

Loke said that Selangor DAP plays a pivotal role as a hub to develop talents before going up the ranks.

“You won’t be surprised if some leaders active in Selangor will contest in other states,” he said.

Selangor DAP is also electing a new committee for the 2024-2027 term today, and Loke is hopeful the line-up will reflect the country’s diverse people.

“The committee must include CIMB representation,” he said in a playful reference not only to the local bank but the main ethnic groups in the country: Chinese, Indian, Malay, and “bangsa lain-lain”, Malay for other races.

“This can prove that the party is inclusive and show that we are progressive,” he said in his speech to more than 500 delegates.

He also hopes that the new committee will include more women.

“There are 50 candidates and only 15 positions. To those who lose, don’t give up. I don’t want factions after this election. I don’t want team A, team B or team C. I only want team DAP,” he said.



