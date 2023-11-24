SHAH ALAM, Nov 24 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the party’s supreme council (MPT) unanimously made a decision to reject president Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s proposal not to defend his position in the next party election.

The Larut MP said Muhyiddin’s leadership is still needed by the party and Malaysia.

“The meeting unanimously made a decision to reject Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s proposal not to defend his position in the party election.

“The MPT unanimously decided that the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin is needed by the party and country,” he said in a statement after a special meeting between the Bersatu supreme council, chaired by deputy president Datuk Seri Faizal Azumu tonight.

This morning, Muhyiddin announced that he won’t be defending his position as Bersatu’s president for the next party election.

Muhyiddin was elected as Bersatu president in the party’s first internal election in August 2020.

