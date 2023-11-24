KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced that he will not defend his position in the next party election due next year.

He said the time has come for him to pass on the party leadership to another.

“On this blessed Friday, I'm announcing that the time to passed on party leadership to a new leadership has come.

“With that, I want to state that I will not defend my position as party president in the the next party election that will be held by the end of next year,” he said in his speech at the sixth Bersatu Annual General Assembly at the Ideal Convention Centre here.

“This will be the last time I stand here, at Bersatu General Assembly, speaking as president,” he added.

Muhyiddin’s announcement appeared to surprise the delegates with some crying out “jangan” (Malay for don’t) and “tak nak” (don’t want) in response.

MORE TO COME