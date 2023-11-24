KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The Home Ministry (KDN) seized eight books believed to contain elements of communism in an inspection at a premises in Petaling Jaya here yesterday.

KDN in a statement today, said the action was carried out by its Control and Enforcement Division after receiving information on the sale of the books.

“The move to arrest the circulation of the publication was made in line with the provisions of Section 18 of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (AMCP) which enables KDN enforcement to seize any publications suspected of violating the laws for further investigation,” said the statement.

The statement mentioned that KDN is committed to carry out its responsibility to regulate publications in the country especially publications suspected of containing elements which could threaten public order, moral and security and stirred up public opinion, to harm public or national interest in accordance with the law.

The public is requested to cooperate by channelling information related to such undesirable publications by calling 03-8000 8000/8889 3145, or to email [email protected] or via the website www.moha.gov.my. — Bernama

