KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — China is expected to allow Malaysians 15 days’ of visa-free travel there starting from next month, while China’s citizens are expected to be allowed 30 days’ visa-free entry to Malaysia, a report citing a Cabinet source has said.

In an exclusive report by local daily Sin Chew Daily which cited the Cabinet source, China’s granting of the 15-day visa-free travel period to Malaysians is expected to be announced in the near future.

The source reportedly said Malaysia’s granting of the 30-day visa-free entry to China’s travellers is aimed at helping Malaysia achieve its target of getting 25 million international tourists.

Separately, China’s English-language newspaper China Daily reported that Malaysia is among six countries to be given visa-free entry in the next 12 months.

China Daily cited China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning as announcing today that the country will offer visa-free entry to travellers bearing ordinary passports from Malaysia, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain from December 1 this year to November 30 next year.

She was reported saying that citizens from these countries will be able to enter and stay in China without a visa for a maximum of 15 days for the purposes of business, tourism, visiting family and for transit.

