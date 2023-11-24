KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today claimed that the Bumiputera community’s rights will be taken away if DAP has more seats in Parliament.

In a fiery speech at the sixth Bersatu’s annual general assembly, the Pagoh MP said the only way to prevent DAP from doing that is for Perikatan Nasional (PN) to return as the federal government.

“The Malays will lose power forever when the redelineation of constituencies is implemented.

“DAP MPs spoke so vocally in the Dewan Rakyat recently about the need for the redelineation of constituencies to be implemented, especially to increase Parliamentary seats in urban areas.

“I expect DAP's seats to double if the redelineation of constituencies is carried out by the Pakatan Harapan government. This does not include gerrymandering to be made in existing Parliamentary constituencies to give an advantage to the DAP party and its allies in PH,” he said.

“Efforts must be made immediately for PN to return to Putrajaya,” he said.

He urged PN to speed up efforts to retake the federal government before it is too late.

“Only in this way can their inverse ambitions be prevented,” he added.

Muhyiddin, who was prime minister from March 2020 to August 2021, portrayed the DAP as a chauvinist party,.

He also appeared to use the term Bumiputera interchangeably with Malay, even though the former covers a larger community that includes Malaysia’s native peoples like the Orang Asli tribes in the peninsular as well as Iban, Dayak, Kadazan, Dusun, and Murut in Sarawak and Sabah respectively just to name a few.

“I believe that it is then that DAP's main ambition for equality of rights and the abolition of pro-Bumiputera policies as contained in the 1967 Setapak Declaration and the DAP Constitution will be implemented,” he said.

He called on Bersatu members to unite Malay political parties to prevent DAP from doing so.

“Let not dispute among ourselves until the earth we step on belongs to other people. Time is not on our side anymore because power is already not in our hands,” he said.

Bersatu’s sixth annual general assembly will be held at the Ideal Convention Centre here started yesterday and will end tomorrow.