PUTRAJAYA, Nov 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar who is leading the unity government to administer the country for one year, is keeping his cards close to his chest on a Cabinet reshuffle.

Met by reporters at a thanksgiving ceremony in conjunction with one-year anniversary of the Madani government here tonight, Anwar was asked whether there would be a Cabinet reshuffle in January.

“Why January, why not December?” said Anwar jokingly without commenting further.

Rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle were in the mill following the vacancy of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister vacated by Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who died on July 23.

Advertisement

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali is currently acting on the post. — Bernama

Advertisement