KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The government will study the proposal to uplift the ecosystem of the taxi industry to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of about 40,000 taxi drivers in the country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he has met members of Gabungan Pertubuhan Teksi, Kereta Sewa, Limosin Dan Teksi Lapangan Terbang Se’Malaysia (GTSM) headed by Kamarudin Hussain.

“During the session at my office today, I was briefed of a proposal to uplift the ecosystem of the taxi industry, including ensuring the welfare of about 40,000 taxi drivers throughout the country.

“I have given my commitment to study the proposal so that a more justifiable approach can be adopted and implemented for the betterment of the taxi industry.

“The government hopes the new initiative can uplift the welfare and wellbeing of the taxi industry and those involved to provide better services, Insya-Allah,” he said in his Facebook posting. — Bernama