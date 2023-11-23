PUTRAJAYA, Nov 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that the government is planning to elevate the standard of English language education starting next year.

Speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony in conjunction with the Madani Government One Year Anniversary here, he said efforts to enhance English proficiency in the country are underway while safeguarding Malay as the nation’s primary language.

“The quality of education must be prioritised, and Malay language as the primary language should be mastered by all citizens without exception.

“However, we should strive to explore new methods to enhance the quality of the English language starting from next year,” he said during his speech.

Advertisement

He also added that the economic and intellectual progress of the nation hinges on a strong foundation of the Malay language.

He said even those attending private and international schools must be proficient in Malay.

“It is imperative that every Malaysian child, regardless of their educational institution, attains a high level of proficiency in Malay.

Advertisement

“Also, all educational institutions, including national schools, should maintain improvements to ensure that English proficiency is better than it is now,” he said.