KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Kelantan’s Opposition assemblymen will get the RM250,000 allocation for small developments that was announced by the state government, Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud said today.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the MB also said that the state’s two Opposition representatives would not receive any other allocations that would also be extended to Kelantan’s government lawmakers, as they were also getting separate funding from the federal government.

“Moreover, the total allocation received by Opposition assemblymen from the federal government is said to be more than the allocation given to the state government,” he was quoted as saying.

“If the allocation for the government’s assemblymen were given to them (opposition), there is a high likelihood that the Opposition’s allocation will be bigger than the excos in the state government.”

The MB said this when answering a supplementary question from Kelantan Opposition Leader Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim (Galas-BN) at the state assembly sitting today.

Kelantan only has two Opposition lawmakers after Perikatan Nasional’s dominant performance in the August state election saw it winning the remaining 43 seats.