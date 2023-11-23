KOTA BARU, Nov 23 — The Kelantan government today announced a special financial assistance of RM2,000 to civil servants in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud, when announcing the matter, said the special payment, which involved financial implications of RM18 million, will be disbursed in February next year.

He said the special aid was given in appreciation of the service and contributions of state government officials as well as personnel in developing Kelantan with the utmost integrity.

“A special financial aid will also be given to political appointees, including councillors, heads of villages, halaqat, ICT coordinators for state constituencies, Armalah development coordinators, pondok teachers, Al-Quran and Fardu Ain teachers, as well as Mudaribbah teachers,” he said when tabling the 2024 Kelantan Budget at the State Legislative Assembly sitting at the Kota Darul Naim Complex here. — Bernama

