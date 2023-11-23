KOTA BARU, Nov 23 — The Kelantan government today tabled the state’s 2024 Budget amounting to RM1.61 billion with an estimated deficit of RM178.49 million.

Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud said that despite being a deficit budget, it still prioritises projects or programmes that stimulate the prosperity and well-being of the state and the people.

“The state government proposes the budget for 2024 with an estimated breakdown of operating expenditure at RM1.15 billion or 70.98 per cent, and development expenditure at RM468.36 million (29.02 per cent),” he said when tabling the budget at the State Assembly sitting here.

Mohd Nassuruddin said with the theme of ‘Kelantan Mampan Berkat Sejahtera’, the budget focuses on five core areas, namely the empowerment of religion and education with an allocation of RM208.92 million, people’s well-being (RM375.61 million), progressive economy (RM349.7 million), environmental conservation (RM12.80 million), and ihtirafi (professionalism in) governance (RM21.85 million).

He said the estimated state revenue for 2024 is expected to be RM967.25 million, including tax revenue of RM224.94 million, non-tax revenue of RM364.05 million, and non-revenue receipts of RM378.26 million.

The Menteri Besar said the total amount indicates a decrease in revenue by RM15.89 million, or 1.62 per cent, compared to the estimated revenue for 2023, which was RM983.14 million.

“Land revenue is the largest contributor with a total of RM377 million, accounting for 38.98 per cent of the total revenue. This shows an increase of RM20.72 million, or 5.81 per cent, compared to the 2023 estimate of RM356.28 million,” he said.

Mohd Nassuruddin said the receipts from the Federal Government are estimated to be RM331.7 million, a reduction of 15.10 per cent compared to 2023, which was RM390.70 million, in the form of grants allocated to the State Treasury as stipulated in the Federal Constitution.

“Receipts from other sources will amount to RM99.93 million,” he said. — Bernama