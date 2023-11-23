KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 ― The government’s plan to combat non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and the number of entrepreneurs forced to shut down their businesses due to the current economic slowdown will be among the matters to be discussed in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Bandar Kuching) will ask the health minister to state the amount of money spent to combat NCDs, especially diabetes, and the government’s plan to reduce the high prevalence of NCDs in Malaysia during the Minister’s Question Time.

At the same session, Roslan Hashim (PN-Kulim Bandar Baharu) will ask the entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister to state the number of entrepreneurs forced to shut down their businesses due to the current economic slowdown and the ministry’s effort to help them.

There will also be a question from Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading) to the economy minister regarding the total amount spent on the People’s Facilities Initiative this year and the breakdown of expenditure at the state level.

Meanwhile, during the question-and-answer session, Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (PN-Pengkalan Chepa) will pose a question to the education minister regarding the government’s commitment to reduce teachers’ burden in order to improve the quality of teaching in the classroom.

Also on the list is a question from Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi (PN-Tumpat) to the women, family and community development minister about the ministry’s action plan to oversee the development, protection, and welfare of 9.19 million children in Malaysia.

After the question-and-answer session, the Dewan Rakyat will continue with the debate on the Supply Bill 2024 at the committee level for the relevant ministries.

This Dewan Rakyat sitting is for 32 days, from October 9 to November 30. ― Bernama