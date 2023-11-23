HUA HIN (Thailand), Nov 23 — Malaysia will continue to prioritise defence cooperation with regional nations and be more proactive in advancing leadership role in regional security and defence issues, said Malaysian Army chief General Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan.

He said Malaysia will also continue to explore defence cooperation with extra-regional states while simultaneously elevating existing defence cooperation to more enhanced strategic partnerships in accordance with the activist neutrality principle.

“The Malaysian Army future defence engagements will be further developed based on needs and comparative advantages.

“We believe our future will be cemented and solidified through these relentless and continuous efforts, for the common and shared benefit of our organisation in the region,” he said at the 24th Asean Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (24th ACAMM) here today.

In this context, he said all enduring and emerging partnerships would be forged “based in our current and long-term security needs.”

In pursuing international defence cooperation, Muhammad Hafizuddeain added the Malaysian Army will prioritise enhancing its defence capabilities and fostering advancements in defence science, technology, and industry.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Hafizuddeain said Malaysia will continue to forge and strengthen defence ties at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels in order to achieve the goals of credible partnerships.

He said bilateral defence cooperation will be continuously expanded and explored in ways that complement effective multilateral mechanisms, serving Malaysia’s interests.

“Asean and Asean-led mechanisms provide an essential platform for Malaysia to work closely with our neighbours and other international partners to address security challenges while pursuing common goal,” he said.

He noted the Malaysian Army has established credible defence partnerships through active participation in various defence activities at regional and international levels, as well as by promoting and forging new defence partnerships that provide value to the nation.

He said the Malaysian Army is committed to elevate its defence partnerships to a new level of credibility, underpinned by a five-point agenda including shaping Malaysian Army relations with other countries, managing shared security challenges, and fostering regional stability in accordance with international laws, conventions, rules, and norms.

“The Malaysian Army will enhance its capabilities and defence preparedness, as well as advance Malaysia’s Army position and interests in the international arena,” he said.

Earlier, Thailand’s Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang opened the 24th ACAMM held in Hua Him, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

Chiefs of Army from 10 Asean countries participated in the one-day event themed “Armies’ collaboration to reinforce Asean Centrality”.

In his opening remarks, Sutin said the ACAMM served as a platform for building a network of military leaders to strengthen the resilience of the Asean community.

“In an era where technology plays a crucial role and the world faces various complex challenges, collaborative efforts to enhance security in the South-east Asian region must rely on the military as a supporter of state policies and the establishment of a solid foundation for various missions.

“In the past, the Asean Armies had demonstrated their capabilities in addressing various challenges, both in peace period and crisis situations, and had proven to be a vital force in driving various cooperation in the region,” he said. — Bernama