JAKARTA, Nov 6 — The Malaysian Army (TDM) and the Indonesian National Military (TNI AD) are currently engaged in a nine-day joint border patrol operation along the shared land borders in Sabah and North Kalimantan.

TNI AD, in a statement, said this operation has a specific focus on combating a range of illegal activities, including illegal logging, mining, human trafficking, unauthorised border crossings, and the smuggling of contraband items.

The operation, known as Coordinated Patrol Series II/2023, officially commenced with an opening ceremony held at Indonesia’s Simanggaris security post in North Kalimantan on a Saturday. This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of both nations to enhance border security and address various security and environmental challenges in these border regions.

The joint operation involves personnel from TDM’s 23rd Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment and TNI AD’s 8th Air Defense Artillery Battalion, who are travelling from Simanggaris to Serudong in Tawau.

“This initiative also aims to improve the skills and professionalism of the soldiers while fostering cooperation and friendship between the two military forces,” TNI AD noted. — Bernama