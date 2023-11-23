PUTRAJAYA, Nov 23 — The government is deploying the Defence Geospatial Information Management (DGIM) platform to ensure the management of floods during the north-east monsoon (MTL) is more systematic and smoother, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said the platform developed by the Defence Geospatial Division of the Department of Survey and Mapping (Jupem) will not only interact with disaster information, it can in fact be accessed by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for humanitarian missions during floods.

“The latest data from various agencies can be referred to manage disaster such as improving preparedness, organise disaster response operations and be informed of the total assistance for victims as well as input for damage report preparation as well as disaster impact value.

“For humanitarian assistance carried out by NGO, the sharing of such information on the needs and aid required can prevent overlapping assistance,” he told a disaster engagement session with the media and National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) at SMART headquarters, Pulau Meranti near here today.

Armizan said the Disaster Dashboard on DGIM is used by the National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC) to enhance preparedness for disaster which is monitored throughout the day.

However, he said the DGIM platform is only used at the central level through NDCC operations rooms and it will be boosted with more processes of sharing data with its usage extended to state and district level. — Bernama

