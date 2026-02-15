SEREMBAN, Feb 15 — The Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) assistance has come at just the right time, offering much-needed relief as families prepare for the extra expenses of the upcoming Ramadan.

Nuraini Ahmad, 64, from Lenggeng, described the aid as timely support, particularly in covering daily necessities and ensuring her kitchen was well-stocked for the fasting month.

“Without a pension, and with my husband working as an e-hailing driver, this assistance is truly helpful, easing our daily expenses as it covers essential items,” she said when met by Bernama at a supermarket here today.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old single mother Nurhafizahwati Mohd Nasir said the SARA assistance, including the one-off RM100 SARA Untuk Semua, had helped her manage her household expenses more effectively.

“This assistance helps meet the needs of me and my two children. I used to spend around RM200 every month, but now I can save almost half. I think this aid is very helpful and hope it continues in the future.

“This assistance really makes a difference for the less fortunate and families with many children. With Ramadan and Raya approaching, what might seem small to some is actually very meaningful to those in need,” she said.

Echoing the same sentiment, 72-year-old retiree Jalil Sarip said the aid allowed him to prepare for Ramadan in a more organised way.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan reportedly said today that some 8.1 million recipients had redeemed the RM100 one-off ‘SARA Untuk Semua’ assistance as of last Friday, with total spending amounting to nearly RM780 million.

He said the strong response to the initiative reflects the effectiveness of the government’s approach in ensuring that assistance reaches the people directly to help ease cost-of-living pressures. — Bernama