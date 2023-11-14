TEMERLOH, Nov 14 — The flood early warning system is a guide for early evacuation of residents in affected areas before the extraordinary rainfall during the north-east monsoon occurs, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the pattern of the system was based on the prevalence of floods and among the areas identified as likely to experience unusual rainfall were Temerloh in Pahang, Segamat and Kota Tinggi (Johor) as well as Kota Belud and Marudu (Sabah).

“All relevant parties have been coordinated so that evacuations (can be done) earlier because most importantly we want to avoid loss of life as well as to save property and important documents.

“That’s why we need to take proactive measures. The relief centres also need to be prepared. We hope that all these preparations can overcome the problems (that have happened before),” he said here today.

Ahmad Zahid spoke to reporters after inspecting the implementation of Phase 1 of the Sungai Semantan Integrated River Basin Development project and visiting at relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seberang Temerloh.

Also present were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said compassionate money will only be given to those who move to flood relief centres.

“There is a problem when people who do not move also want their names to be registered (for compassionate money). They have to move because this is the rule that must be followed,” he said.

The rural and regional development minister reiterated that the government will assist everyone and rejected any negative sentiment regarding the channelling of aid to those affected by floods.

He added that Temerloh’s flood management was one of the best even though it had to handle 39,000 evacuees in the relief centres at one time.

During his visit, Ahmad Zahid also approved the acquisition of 14 boats and equipment worth RM259,000 and the allocation for the construction of houses for five residents affected by the PLSB project as well as RM5 million for the construction of a closed hall at SMK Seberang Temerloh.

He also announced assistance of RM5,000 to each of the 5,100 flood-affected homeowners in 2021 and 2022 who have yet to receive aid and approved the allocation application under the Area Development Programme (PPK) under KKDW for the relocation of flood-affected residents in Lanchang and Mentakab here. — Bernama