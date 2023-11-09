PUTRAJAYA, Nov 9 — A total of 61,839 officers and personnel from various government agencies, with the support of various assets, are all geared up to face the northeast monsoon, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

In a statement today, he said that during the monsoon season, four to six episodes of continuous heavy rainfall that may result in flooding are expected to occur throughout the country, particularly in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor and western Sarawak.

According to him, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia), in a statement issued on Tuesday, predicted that the 2023/2024 season would begin on Nov 11 and last until March next year.

“Although the 2023/2024 season is only (expected) to begin on Nov 11, from Oct 23 to Nov 8, cumulatively, 20 relief centres have been opened to house 3,116 people from 962 families due to floods in Kedah, Pahang, Perak and Selangor,” he said.

Armizan said the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), as the secretariat of the Central Disaster Management Committee (JPBP), is responsible for ensuring the readiness of relevant agencies at all levels in anticipation of any potential disaster that may occur during the MTL season.

“JPBP has ordered all District Disaster Operations Control Centres (PKOB) to be activated to monitor and coordinate disaster management.

“The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) and the District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) have been asked to make the necessary preparations in advance to ensure the smooth delivery of aid during a disaster,” he said.

Armizan said Nadma’s National Disaster Command Centre (NDCC) has started operating 24 hours a day and will immediately notify telecommunication companies to send messages to residents in flood-prone areas via the short messaging system (SMS) and targeted flash broadcast after receiving a flood warning from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

He also said that the DID had identified 5,648 hotspots involving 161 districts nationwide.

At the same time, Armizan said the NDCC will consistently share the latest information and disaster alerts with various parties, including district officers as the JPBD chairmen and non-governmental organisations, to strengthen disaster preparedness.

“All parties are advised to be aware of the current situation and warnings issued by the authorities. The public is also urged to obey any evacuation instructions and take appropriate safety measures to prevent any untoward incidents,” he said.

According to Armizan, as of 6am today, 15 relief centres were operational in Perak and Selangor, accommodating 1,249 flood victims from 341 families, and the affected areas and evacuees are expected to increase during the MTL season.

To get accurate information on the latest weather forecasts and flood warnings, the public can visit the METMalaysia website at www.met.gov.my and DID’s https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my/ramalan/amaran-banjir/ or the departments’ official social media pages, or download the myCuaca and MyPublic Infobanjir mobile applications. — Bernama