JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 15 — The Ministry of Communications, through the Johor branch of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), will assist fire victims in Kampung Orang Asli Teluk Jawa by replacing their SIM cards free of charge.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said an estimated 70 SIM cards belonging to victims were damaged in the fire on Feb 12.

She said telecommunication companies will soon visit the temporary relief centre at Dewan Muafakat Taman Megah Ria, where the victims are staying.

“Normally, replacing a SIM card can incur a fee, but we will work with the telecommunications companies to make sure victims get theirs replaced for free.

“They are fire victims, so I hope the companies will help them on humanitarian grounds,” she said after visiting the victims at the relief centre today.

Teo said the move is vital to keep victims connected with family and up to date with information.

She said that 4G and 5G coverage at the temporary centre is strong and stable, urging them to report any coverage issues to the ministry or Johor MCMC.

Earlier, Teo, who is also Johor DAP chairman, handed out RM500 in cash from DAP to 40 Orang Asli families at the relief centre. — Bernama