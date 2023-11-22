PETALING JAYA, Nov 22 — An Indonesian babysitter who formerly worked at a nursery pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of neglecting a two-month-old baby girl resulting in her death last month.

Mulyati Kalim, 51, is accused of neglecting Qaseh Aulia Faizul by leaving her unattended, ultimately leading to her death at Taska Juara, Jalan Cecawi, Kota Damansara here at 9.40am on October 10.

She was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which is punishable by a fine of up to RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor P. Vithiya Monisha did not offer bail as it is a serious case involving the death of an infant.

“However, if the court wishes to grant bail, we submit the sum of RM20,000 in one surety and additional conditions of surrendering her passport and reporting once a month to a police station until the trial is over, as she is a foreigner,” she said.

Mulyati’s lawyer Badrul Munir Bukhari pleaded for a lower bail on the basis that his client was married to a local man and had four children, adding that she was also unemployed following the closure of the nursery by the Department of Social Welfare.

Judge Syahliza Warnoh allowed bail at RM15,000 in two local sureties and the additional conditions submitted by the prosecution and set December 21 for the next case mention.

On October 14, Bernama reported that a foreign woman who worked as a babysitter at a nursery in Kota Damansara was arrested by the police following the death of a two-month-old baby girl.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the woman was arrested after police received a report from the medical officer who treated the victim.

Meanwhile, Qaseh Aulia’s mother Maisarah Rosli, 33, told reporters after the proceedings that she hoped to get justice for her daughter. — Bernama