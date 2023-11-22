SEPANG, Nov 22 — A babysitter pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to neglecting a four-month-old baby girl, resulting in the victim sustaining a physical injury.

Nur Anis Idayu Mohd Khir, 25, entered the plea after the charge was read before Judge Azrol Abdullah.

She allegedly committed the offence at a condominium unit in Southville City, Dengkil between 11am and 5.43pm on November 15.

The charge was framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years or a fine not exceeding RM50,000, or both, upon conviction.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 with one surety and set December 20 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Shazwani Abdullah appeared for the prosecution, while Nur Anis Idayu was represented by Ridzwan Warisi. — Bernama

