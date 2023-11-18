SEREMBAN, Nov 18 — The Negeri Sembilan branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized 41,000 litres of subsidised diesel estimated at RM59,400 from raids held at two premises in Port Dickson yesterday and two days ago.

Its director Muhammad Zahir Mazlan said enforcement officers in the raids also seized three tankers, two lorries as well as pumps and hoses, making the total estimated value of forfeiture at RM293,750.

“In the raid in Kampung Kayu Ara yesterday, an inspection of a tanker found that the transferring of diesel from the lorry to another tanker had been completed.

“Meanwhile, in another raid in Kampung Jawa two days ago, KPDN enforcement officers inspected a store where diesel fuel was transferred from lorry to lorry, smacking of misappropriation in subsidised diesel,” he said today.

He said seven men aged between 21 and 51 were arrested on suspicion of dealing in scheduled controlled goods without a valid licence in violation of Section 21 of Control of Supplies Act 1961, as well as Regulation 3(1) of Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.

Muhammad Zahir said two investigation papers were opened under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961. — Bernama

