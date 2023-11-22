KUCHING, Nov 22 — The recent announcement by AirAsia to cease direct flights between Miri and Singapore is “most unfortunate”, said Adam Yii (GPS-Pujut).

He explained this is because the Miri-Singapore sector is the resort city’s only international link.

“I urge both the state and federal Transport Ministry to ensure that there are adequate direct flights between Miri and Singapore to cater to the demands of the oil and gas industries and also the local tourism industry,” he said when debating the Supply Bill 2024 today.

In his anticipation for the setting up of Sarawak-owned airline, he said this move would serve the state better in the aspect of tourism development.

Advertisement

“This is also to ensure reasonable pricing of air tickets, especially during school holidays and festive seasons,” said Yii, who is also Miri mayor.

He also thanked Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg for allocating RM5 million to strengthen public transport through the city’s implementation of smart bus services.

“With the return of Shell Malaysia Upstream Headquarters to Miri Times Square in 2024, much heavier traffic is expected within the central business district (CBD) of Miri City.

Advertisement

“Hopefully we would be able to disperse the traffic entering CBD by encouraging the public to take the smart buses instead,” he said.

Meanwhile, for the allocated RM83 million for port developments under Budget 2024, Yii was of the belief that this funding could revitalise Miri Port as the catalyst for the city’s economic development.

“In the 1980s, when Miri Port was still functioning as the main hub for the oil and gas industries and supply base, businesses flourished and Miri prospered.

“I envision that to happen again in the near future,” said Yii. — Borneo Post