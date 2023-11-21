JOHOR BARU, Nov 21 — The Johor Budget 2024, which will be tabled this Thursday (November 23), will bring good news, based on the six cores towards realising its vision for a developed state as stipulated in the Agenda Maju Johor.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the six cores are government governance; economic development; social safety net; facilities and basic needs; cleanliness and environmental sustainability; and Orang Muda Johor.

“The budget covers various aspects, such as economic development and infrastructure, assistance to the people, education, affordable housing, modern agriculture, religion, volunteering and many more.

“Let’s build a better future together and make Johor a developed state by 2030. Insya-Allah,” he said, in a short video message on the Johor Menteri Besar’s official Facebook, today.

The Johor Budget 2024, themed “Memacu Pembangunan Menyejahterakan Rakyat” (Driving Development Prospering the People) will also be broadcast live through Onn Hafiz’s Facebook page at 9.30am. — Bernama

