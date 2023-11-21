KUANTAN, Nov 21 — Pahang police crippled a syndicate which hacks individual bank cards in Middle Eastern countries after arresting two men at a house here on Friday (November 17).

State Police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said a 23-year-old man from Selangor and his accomplice, a 24-year-old man from China, were arrested around 4am by a team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Kuantan District Police Headquarters (IPD).

In the raid, police also seized 94 iPhones, three computers, phone charging cables and 14 mobile digital payment devices.

He said the remand period for the two men, which ended today, will be extended for the investigation to be carried out under Section 420 and Section 120 (B) (2) of the Penal Code.

He believes that the syndicate has been active since the middle of this year, making an estimated RM20,000 to RM30,000 a day and targeting victims in countries like Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Qatar and Kuwait.

According to him, the suspects used a fake website to promote goods to attract victims to buy and register their credit or debit card details.

“Once the syndicate has successfully hacked the victim’s bank account, they will use the Wallet application on the mobile phone and enter the owner’s bank card details.

“The suspect will then use a mobile digital payment device and enter details of the amount of money before scanning the Wallet application at the payment terminal to get the money,” he said at a press conference at IPD Kuantan here today.

Elaborating, Yahaya said they are still working out the total losses since the transactions involved overseas and Malaysian banks, adding that police are still tracking down other individuals involved in the syndicate. — Bernama