KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — No bombs were found at any of the 19 schools that received anonymous emails claiming there were explosives buried on their grounds, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said today.

The IGP said full security flushes were performed by the Royal Malaysia Police at all the affected schools and no evidence of any explosives were detected, adding that investigators believe the threats to have been made by a disturbed individual with a possible history of being abused as a child.

He said the threats were made from two emails using the name “TAKSTORER”, which is a German word meaning “disruptor of peace”, and sent through encrypted communication platform Beeble.com.

“After receiving the threats, we evacuated all the schools and conducted bomb security flushing activities from which we found no bombs. The threat in the emails was fake. Our investigations showed that both email addresses were brand new and never used before.

“The original contents of the email were written in English then translated to Bahasa Malaysia using a translation app. The same content from this email was also sent to 70 schools in Jamaica on November 12, 2023 through the same provider,” Razaruddin said in a statement.

“We feel both incidents are connected and are done by an individual who perhaps was abused and neglected as a child but has the knowledge in computer software, enough to keep their identity a secret.

“The police will continue to investigate the matter under Section 507 of the Penal Code for the offence of criminal intimidation and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of online facilities.

Of the 19 international schools targeted, seven were in Selangor, five in Kuala Lumpur, three in Johor, two in Penang, and one each in Perak and Negeri Sembilan.

Earlier today, bomb threats were issued against several international schools nationwide, according to police officials.