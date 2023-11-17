MELAKA, Nov 17 — The National Security Council (MKN) is constantly monitoring terrorist threats received through various platforms, including social media, said its director-general Datuk Raja Nushirwan Zainal Abidin.

He said these threats were due to Malaysia’s unwavering support, particularly expressed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, for Palestinian people who have been victimised by the Israeli regime’s violence.

“We remain vigilant and are prepared to respond to all possibilities.

“The MKN has recently issued updated instructions on standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to terrorism, providing authorities with a comprehensive guide on how to deal with such threats,” he told reporters after concluding the four-day comprehensive security exercise 2023 (Ex Comsec) here today.

Advertisement

Raja Nushirwa said that the government treats matters of national security seriously, irrespective of the context of the threats, including false threats.

He added that MKN is always rationalising the SOPs and preparedness level of all security forces in the country, through comprehensive security practices.

According to Raja Nushirwan, terrorism must be looked at comprehensively, including the possibility of an individual’s involvement in a terrorist movement.

Advertisement

In October, the media reported that the management of a shopping centre and a hotel in Johor had received a telephone bomb threat, which turned out to be false.

The fake bomb threat was believed to be from a foreign man. — Bernama