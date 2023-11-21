KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The three-day 2023 Bersatu Annual General Assembly (AGM) from Thursday (November 23) will table a motion to amend the party’s constitution to strengthen its administration.

Bersatu vice-president Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, who is also AGM committee chairman, said the motion was also in line with the focus or theme of the sixth annual general assembly, namely the determination to fight for the spirit of the party for the well-being of the people and the country.

“The amendment to the constitution is related to the administration and also operations of Bersatu. More towards matters involving administration, whereby we get the feedback from the grassroots.

“There is an improvement that we need to implement in terms of administration. This is something we have discussed for a long time and it will be brought up to get the approval of the general assembly,” he told a media conference on the 2023 Bersatu AGM at the Perikatan Nasional (PN) headquarters here today.

Radzi said the motion to amend the party’s constitution was only related to the basic matters of the Bersatu administration in strengthening the party and that it had nothing to do with the issue of anti-party hopping.

In addition, he said the other motion that would also be tabled at the assembly this time is related to the Palestinian plight, especially in Gaza.

Radzi also said that a total of 2,054 delegates nationwide will attend the general assembly at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam, Selangor on Friday and Saturday.

He said a total of 760 delegates will attend the women’s wing’s Srikandi assembly and 859 delegates will attend the youth wing’s Armada assembly on Thursday. — Bernama