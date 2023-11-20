KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Federal police confirmed today that Kijal assemblyman Datuk Razali Idris has been questioned over allegedly seditious remarks claiming the judiciary and law enforcement agencies were controlled by the federal government.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said Razali was called to give his statement at the Chukai police station in Kemaman, Terengganu, earlier by investigators from the department’s Classified Crimes Unit.

Mohd Shuhaily said Razali is being probed under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“The investigation paper will be completed as soon as possible and handed over to prosecutors as per Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution,” he said in a statement here.

The investigation against Razali stemmed from a viral video where the alleged seditious remark was made during an election machinery launch ceremony held in Kemaman on November 10.

Razali, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia information chief, claimed the government machinery, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the judiciary were controlled by the federal government.

The MACC subsequently lodged a police report over his claims.

Separately, Mohd Shuhaily also confirmed former Community Communication Department (J-Kom) Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff and Badrul Hisham Shaharin @ Chegubard were questioned earlier over a mobile video conversation between Mohammad Agus and an employee of J-Kom that went viral.

Last Thursday, a video clip displaying a lewd conversation lasting three minutes on social media between a man allegedly resembling Mohammad Agus and another man went viral.

Mohammad Agus at a press conference later claimed that the video was edited and had filed a police report on the matter. He also denied that he had been pressured to resign and insisted he was leaving to take up a job offer elsewhere.