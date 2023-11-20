KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The trial of the defamation suit filed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim against Pendang MP Datuk Awang Solahuddin Hashim has been rescheduled to January 2025.

Anwar’s counsel Jaden Phoon Wai Ken said the court has rescheduled the trial, which was originally fixed for July 2026, to January 20 to 23 as well as February 12 to 13, 2025.

“Thus, the previous dates in 2026 are vacated,” he said after case management before Judge Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh today.

On March 3, Anwar as the plaintiff filed a defamation suit against Awang Solahuddin (defendant) over allegedly defamatory remarks made in the Parliament lobby when attending the Dewan Rakyat sitting on February 21.

According to Anwar, the remarks, which were recorded in audio and video formats, had been made public.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said the remarks implied that he was vindictive and revengeful and had abused his power as prime minister and finance minister by interfering, disrupting and arbitrarily instructing law enforcers and prosecutors in Malaysia to achieve his personal political agenda.

Anwar claimed that Awang Solahuddin had deliberately and maliciously uttered and published the defamatory remarks to incite the public and create personal hatred against the prime minister who is now leading the legitimate government and is committed to combating all forms of corruption.

He also contended that the remarks have tarnished his reputation as a respectable leader in Malaysia and the world, thus, Anwar is seeking general, aggravated and exemplary damages and compensation as well as an injunction order to refrain the defendant or his agent from republishing the alleged defamatory remarks. — Bernama