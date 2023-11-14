KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Former PKR leader Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak today rejected Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal’s claim that he was involved in enticing Perikatan Nasional lawmakers into pledging support to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Earlier today, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal insinuated that Farhash, a former political secretary to Anwar, was one of the two men who allegedly persuaded four Parti Pribumi Bersatu (Bersatu) MPs to support the government, with the other being identified as “Datuk Botak”.

“The defamation allegations were made in bad faith and without any direct evidence. Through the statement of the press conference by Wan Fayhsal, it was clear that I had been used as a political tool to spread untrue rumours for his own benefit,” he said in a statement.

Farhash said he has left politics “for a long time”.

“I now only run my life as a businessman. I do not understand why Wan Fayhsal’s brother has hurled such slander against me with the intention of undermining my reputation and self-respect, for his political interests.

“Due to the statements and defamatory allegations levelled against me, I will make a police report for further investigation and action taken by the police against Wan Fayhsal,” he said.

“I also reserve my right to file a defamation lawsuit against Wan Fayhsal,” he added.

In a press conference outside of the Dewan Rakyat, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal earlier claimed there were videos online of “Datuk Botak” and a former aide to Anwar enticing Opposition MPs to support the government.

He claimed that 10 more Bersatu MPs, including himself, received “offers” to support the federal government.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said offers such as development projects in those Opposition MPs’ constituencies and cash were tabled to by “operators”.