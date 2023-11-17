KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Police are investigating federal Opposition MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal for purported criminal intimidation over the alleged enticement of Bersatu lawmakers to support the government.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said investigations against the Bersatu Youth chief started after a complaint was filed by a former aide to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We have opened an investigation.

“Yes, we have received it,” he told reporters this morning after attending a passing-out parade in conjunction with the completion of the police basic training programme here.

Razaruddin was asked if the complaint was filed by former PKR leader Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak against Wan Ahmad Fayhsal.

Last Tuesday, Farhash accused Wan Ahmad Fayhsal of criminally defaming him after alleging the former political secretary to Anwar of enticing Bersatu MPs to support the Madani government together with another man named as “Datuk Botak”.

Criminal defamation, under Section 499 of the Penal Code is punishable with imprisonment up to two years, or a fine, or both, under Section 500 of the same law.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal had made insinuations about pro-Anwar figures acting for the government behind the scenes during a press conference in Parliament.

A day after Farhash’s denial, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said he did not personally name the former in his allegations; instead claiming that he had been reading from a police report made by his party’s Youth wing in the Tuesday press conference.