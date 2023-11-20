SIK, Nov 20 — A male teacher of an Islamic religious school pleaded not guilty in the Baling Sessions Court near here today, to injuring one of his pupils, aged eight years recently.

Amirul Hakim Johari, 27, was charged with causing physical and emotional injuries to the boy at Madrasah Baituttaqwa Warahmah in Kampung Durian Burung, Sik on Nov 11.

The charge framed under Section 31 (1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years or both, if convicted.

The father of one from Petaling Jaya, Selangor was later granted bail of RM10,000 with one surety and ordered to report to the nearest police station once a month.

Judge Najwa Che Mat then set January 21 as the next remention date.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Ikmal Affandi Zulkifli conducted the prosecution while the accused was represented by lawyer Al-Sabri Ahmad Kabri. — Bernama

