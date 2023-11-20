IPOH, Nov 20 — The temporary evacuation centre at Dewan Orang Ramai Taman Meru 2A in Kinta, which housed eight flood victims, was closed at 9.30pm yesterday.

The Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said only two more centres in the Kerian district, sheltering 75 people from 22 families, are still open as of this morning.

“The centres are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak, which has 18 people from three families, and SK Alor Pongsu, with 57 evacuees from 19 families,” it said in a statement today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast rain in the evening and at night in several districts, namely Manjung, Perak Tengah, Hilir Perak, Bagan Datuk, Muallim, Batang Padang and Kinta.

Meanwhile, the Perak Public Works Department (JKR) said that in Kerian, route FT 147 Jalan Selama is closed to all vehicles after it was inundated and the public is urged to use the alternative road at A111 Jalan Pintasan Alor Pongsu-Bukit Merah.

In Batang Padang, only one lane is open on route FT 1152 Felda Trolak Selatan to light vehicles as urgent repairs need to be carried out on the main road due to a collapsed road shoulder.

“Only one lane is also open on route FT 001 Jalan Ipoh-Tanjung Malim to all vehicles for the implementation of the Traffic Management Plan (TMP) due to a landslide.

“In Hilir Perak, route A129 Jalan Langkap-Air Hitam has been installed with a temporary warning signboard and road users are urged to use the alternative road at route FT058,” it said. — Bernama