KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is in good health after undergoing surgery on Thursday, his daughter confirmed today.

Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid said she was compelled to provide an update on her father’s well-being after news of his current state of health went viral on social media.

“Thank God, Abah is well after undergoing a surgery procedure on Thursday (November 16) which was supposed to have initially taken place earlier due to time constraints and a packed schedule.

“I just wish to remind everyone, do not play with news concerning sickness and death. Do not simply pray for unpleasantries. Do not share unverified news. Whatever we pray will eventually come back to us,” she said in an Instagram post.

Advertisement

In the post, Nurulhidayah also attached a photo of her sharing a hospital meal with her father earlier this morning.

This came after claims by Perikatan Nasional activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Chegubard, that Ahmad Zahid had undergone surgery to remove a cancerous growth.

Advertisement