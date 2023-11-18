KOTA KINABALU, Nov 18 — Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) will be ready to face the 17th Sabah State Election in the event it’s held before term, says its chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He said Sabah BN had made preparations at every level, especially involving coordination and cooperation among the component parties, namely Umno, MIC, MCA and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS).

“If there is any possibility that the state election will be held in the near future, or in the middle or end of the year, the Umno and BN machinery is always ready. The issue of welfare and the cost of living of the people will continue to be fought for,” he said in a statement here today.

He was commenting on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s statement on Monday (Nov 13) that he did not rule out the possibility of the Sabah polls being brought forward, although the term of the current government ends in October 2025.

Meanwhile, commenting on cooperation with local parties in the polls, Bung Moktar, who is also Kinabatangan MP and Lamag assemblyman said the party would only cooperate with parties that respected mutual agreements.

“We will also look at friends who have loyalty, and sincerity in carrying out their responsibilities as partners to fight for the benefit of the people of Sabah. We don’t want any more internal crises that disrupt efforts to develop Sabah,” he said.

He also did not rule out cooperation with Parti Warisan (Warisan) and the Social Democratic Harmony Party (KDM) in the state polls, but said it was too early to determine. — Bernama