KOTA KINABALU, Nov 18 — Parti Warisan President Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal seems to be shooting himself in the foot as he questions the political maturity in this state following the formation of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) as a new and stable political alliance.

GRS information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai pointed out the irony in the criticism, noting Mohd Shafie himself once led a government formed in 2018 through the defection of five State Legislative Assembly (ADUN) members from Barisan Nasional (BN).

Furthermore, he said Mohd Shafie’s recent failed attempt, along with a few Umno ADUNs, to unseat the GRS-led State government in January this year is hard for the people to swallow and marks a dark episode in the state’s political history.

“It’s rather amusing to see Mohd Shafie decries the state of affairs, effectively shooting himself in the foot. It’s a stark reminder of how Warisan came to power after the 2018 general election.

“He now hypocritically talks as if his party won a sweeping victory in 2018, while in reality, they came to power because of party-hopping ADUNs, a fact he conveniently overlooks.

“As the elected representatives of Sabah become more politically mature and united to ensure the stability and prosperity of the state, Mohd Shafie instead seems intent to do the opposite,” Joniston said in a statement on Saturday.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, had recently said that the formation of GRS reflects the political maturity of Sabah as local parties unite for the benefit of the state.

Mohd Shafie, however, denied these claims, continuing to criticise the political maturity in Sabah and accusing it of being a result of party-hopping.

It must be emphasised that the Umno and Parti Warisan ADUNs who joined GRS did so due to their disagreement with Mohd Shafie’s undemocratic actions and his attempt with other Umno ADUNs to overthrow the government helmed by Hajiji.

“Pakatan Harapan ADUNs, too, refused to align with Mohd Shafie, choosing instead to support Hajiji for political stability,” Joniston added.

Elaborating further, he stated that Mohd Shafie’s actions last January were a blatant attempt at a power grab, openly flouting the principles of democracy.

He asserted that GRS had rightfully earned the mandate from the people of Sabah in the last state election, thereby forming the government democratically in collaboration with local parties and BN allies.

“Yet, the hard-won political stability was almost shattered by the unbridled political cravings of these leaders, hell-bent on cobbling together a government through backdoor tactics.

“These leaders brazenly endeavoured to coerce several local parties and the Pakatan Harapan, shamelessly and without any sense of remorse, showing complete disregard for the democratic process.

“Does Mohd Shafie genuinely believe that his schemed power usurpation was constitutional? Clearly, he’s indifferent to such legalities, obsessed with his own lust for power over Sabah,” he said.

Warisan, Sabah Barisan and KDM failed to topple the GRS in January. — Borneo Post