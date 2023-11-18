KOTA KINABALU, Nov 18 — The federal government is not purposely delaying the tabling of Sabah Labour Ordinance amendment to the next parliamentary sitting, but refining the amendment so that nothing is overlooked.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud said there are many changes that needed to be made and the Attorney General had advised that the amendments should not be made in a hurry which may cause some things to be left behind.

“It’s good that we refine as much as possible so that no important amendments are missed.

Advertisement

“If we can wait from 2005 until 2023 to make such a big amendment, what’s wrong with waiting for a few more months.

“I am aware of the complaints and concerns of Malaysian Trades Union Congress Sabah (MTUC Sabah) and other trade unions, but this is not something intentional, but to ensure that this amendment can face the challenges of the next decades according to the standards and standards of the International Labour Organisation (ILO),” he said after officiating SMK Bahang Penampang graduation ceremony on Saturday.

Mustapha was commenting on the statement made by MTUC Sabah, who expressed their disappointment with the postponement of the tabling of the Sabah Labour Ordinance amendment and hope it could be done during the current Parliament session.

Advertisement

Sabah MTUC secretary Engrit Liaw in a statement earlier this month said that the proposed amendments were very important for workers in the state as it would provide similar benefits already in place for workers in the peninsula who have long enjoyed such rights and benefits through the amendment of the Labour Act 1955.

The Amendment Bill was supposed to be tabled in November but was pushed back earliest by March 2024, in the next parliamentary session.

The amendment is expected to benefit 2.038 million workers and over 187,000 employers in Sabah.

Among the 16 proposed amendments included sexual harassment, prohibition of discrimination, forced labour, improving provisions on children and young persons and maternity and paternity leave, among others. — Borneo Post