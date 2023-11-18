SERDANG, Nov 18 — The 77th MIC general assembly today unanimously passed two resolutions, including no contests for the positions of president and deputy president in the 2024 MIC party elections.

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the resolution was due to several motions at state level, including in Pahang and Perak that both posts be uncontested during next year’s elections.

“The second resolution is to consider a full pardon for former prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak,” he said, adding that both resolutions received the full support of 1,500 delegates at the conference officiated by MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang here today.

Saravanan also stressed that the party would continue to support the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim until the 16th general election, but said that the party and its president would decide on the support given at the appropriate time.

Advertisement

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan delivers a speech during the 77th MIC general assembly at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang November 18, 2023. — Bernama pic

“Although we do not prioritise positions the party will be uncompromising if we are not respected,” he said, stating that the party is the only one Indian-based party in the country that placed high commitments on the welfare and education of the Indian community since 1946.

He cited the example of the Maju Institute of Education Development, which the party used to ensure that Indian students in need of education financing were assisted through loans and scholarships. — Bernama

Advertisement