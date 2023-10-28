IPOH, Oct 28 — Perak MIC has followed in the footsteps of its Pahang counterpart to adopt a motion on no contest for the president and deputy president posts in party elections next year.

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan confirmed this after opening the 77th Perak MIC delegates convention here today.

He thanked Perak MIC especially its chairman Datuk V. Elango for carrying the resolution.

“So far, we can see there is no contest for the president’s post because all including the deputy president and vice-presidents agree Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran should continue to lead MIC. We are prepared to support his efforts, especially in the construction of the MIC twin buildings soon,” he said.

On October 14, Pahang MIC chairman V. Arumugam said the party grassroots wanted to retain the leadership of Vigneswaran and Saravanan to maintain party unity.

On the no-contest motion for the number two post, Saravanan said: “I can only say thank you. It is important for the party to remain strong, and I would like to thank the prime minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) for acknowledging the party’s position by inviting MIC to join in the recent by-election campaigns.”

He said Perak MIC wanted to avoid contests for top posts to keep the party strong.

Perak MIC also adopted five other resolutions, including on the appointment of a minister and deputy minister from MIC, small and medium industry loan aid for Indians and educational opportunities for Indian students.

On another matter, Saravanan said Anwar had never spoken to him about his appointment in a possible Cabinet reshuffle, dismissing such talk as rumours. — Bernama