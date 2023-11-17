KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — A 54-year-old textile merchant was charged in the Sessions Court here today with assaulting a former judge due to a family dispute at his office here last month.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that businessman Pavitar Singh Manjeet Singh pleaded not guilty to the charge under Section 326 of the Penal Code before Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali.

In the report, Pavitar and two others – Muhammad Shahrulnizam Maimun and Muhammad Asyraf Sharin – were accused of causing grievous hurt to former Judge Datuk Jagjit Singh Bant Singh, 67, using a screwdriver at 12.50pm near Solaris Dutamas on October 19.

Jagjit, currently a practising lawyer, was also a member of the special task force appointed by the previous government to investigate claims by former attorney-general Tommy Thomas in his autobiography, Justice in the Wilderness.

FMT reported that Pavitar if found guilty, faces imprisonment of up to 20 years as well as one stroke of the cane.

According to Berita Harian, the offence falls under Section 109 read together with Section 326 of the Penal Code.

Section 109 of the Penal Code deals with abetment and conspiring, while Section 326 of the Penal Code is for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon which is punishable by a prison sentence of up to 20 years and subject to a fine or whipping as well, upon conviction.

However, under the Criminal Procedure Code, no whipping is to be carried out on women, males sentenced to death, or any male over 50 years old (unless he has committed a sexual offence).

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Noorhani Muhmmed Ayub prosecuted, while Pavitar was represented by lawyer Jeremy Vinesh Anthony.

Siti Aminah set bail at RM25,000 in one surety and fixed December 5 for the next mention of the case.