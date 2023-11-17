SEREMBAN, Nov 17 — An ambulance on its way to pick up a patient at a house, was involved in a crash with a Perodua Kancil vehicle in an incident at KM 6.6 Jalan Pantai, Port Dickson, near here this afternoon.

Port Dickson District Police chief Supt Aidi Sham said, however, the 43-year-old ambulance driver along with the assistant medical officer and health care assistant of the hospital escaped unhurt.

He said the driver of the car, a 48-year-old woman and her daughter, 10, suffered minor injuries and were treated at the Port Dickson Hospital’s Green Zone while her other daughter, 7, was unhurt.

“Initial investigations found that before the accident, the ambulance received an emergency call and headed towards Taman Megah Shellgate.

Advertisement

“Arriving at the scene of the incident, the car that was in the right lane in front of the ambulance suddenly entered a junction on the right resulting in the ambulance hitting the back of the car and causing it to overturn,” he said in a statement tonight.

Aidi Sham said the case was being investigated under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 (Rule 10 LN 166/59).

He said the public or witnesses who have information about the incident can contact the Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Division of the Port Dickson District Police Headquarters at 06-6472222. — Bernama

Advertisement