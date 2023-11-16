BALIK PULAU, Nov 16 — A 12-year-old boy suffered serious burns after being electrocuted inside a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) substation at Taman Seri Bayu, Bayan Lepas, here today.

Mohd Dawisy Zarif Mohd Khairi was playing football with his friends nearby and had gone into the station to retrieve the ball when he fell and was electrocuted at about 4.40pm.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department Operations Officer Mohamad Hirman Mat Rodzi said they received the distress call at 4.55pm and dispatched a fire engine from the Bayan Baru station.

“The boy had burns on his entire body as a result of accidentally touching the electrical equipment inside the substation,” he said when contacted.

Advertisement

Mohamad Hirman said a 10-man team conducted an assessment to ensure there was no more danger before handing over the site to TNB for further action.

Meanwhile, Barat Daya District police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal confirmed the incident and said the boy had been sent to the Penang Hospital. — Bernama

Advertisement