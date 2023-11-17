KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — People’s Progressive Party (MyPPP) president Datuk Seri Maglin Dennis D’Cruz has died at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang. He was 67.

The matter was confirmed by MyPPP senior vice-president Datuk Loga Bala Mohan when contacted by Bernama this morning.

“Yesterday, when he went out with his friend, he complained of chest pain before being taken to the hospital. Before that, he contacted me at 10.30 pm to discuss a few things regarding the supreme council meeting this week and party-related matters.

“Then, around 1 am, I received the news that he had passed away at midnight. His remains are still in the hospital for funeral arrangements,” he said.

Loga, who had known Maglin since 1997, described the deceased as a friend cherished by many, a kind-hearted and caring person who enjoyed helping others.

Maglin was appointed as the new MyPPP president in March after he won unopposed during the party election at the 67th Annual General Assembly.

He had previously served as Deputy Minister of Information, Communication and Culture between 2010 and 2013. — Bernama

