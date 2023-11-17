KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, conveyed his condolences to the family of People’s Progressive Party (MyPPP) president, Datuk Seri Maglin Dennis D’Cruz, who died at midnight last night.

Ahmad Zahid described the late Maglin as a leader with a big heart and committed to fighting for social issues, and his passing was a loss to the community and the country.

“His services and contributions will always be remembered,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Maglin, 67, who was appointed as the new president of MyPPP in March, after winning the party election uncontested during the 67th Annual General Meeting (AGM), died at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang, at midnight last night.

He also once held the position of deputy minister of information, communications and culture in 2010. — Bernama

